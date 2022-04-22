Long Beach aligning with LA County on requiring masks on public transit, inside airports

Long Beach will align with Los Angeles County in requiring masks on all public transit and indoor public transportation hubs such as airports.

The City of Long Beach Health and Human Services Department said the county will issue a revised health order requiring masks for everyone 2 years of age and older, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, on public transit within the county.

The requirement includes wearing masks on commuter trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares.

Masking continues to also be required in indoor public transportation hubs including airport and bus terminals, train and subway stations, seaport or other indoor port terminals, or any other indoor area that serves as a transportation hub.

"The Long Beach Health Department will release its updated Health Order next week with specific details for implementation in Long Beach based on current data and conditions," the county said in a statement.

"The Health Department strongly recommends that people continue to mask on airplanes and other indoor spaces and follow other common-sense COVID-19 safety strategies, such as staying home when sick; frequent hand-washing; testing for COVID19 when in contact with someone who has the virus or when experiencing any COVIDlike symptoms; and becoming vaccinated and boosted when eligible."

Meanwhile Friday, Los Angeles County's mask mandate went back into effect for people using public transit or indoor public transportation hubs such as airports.

During a Thursday afternoon briefing, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced that the county will issue a new COVID-19 health order effective Friday that will require masks to be worn on all public transit and in all indoor public transportation hubs.