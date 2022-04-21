LA county to require masks on all public transit starting Friday

Starting Friday, Los Angeles County will once again require masks to be worn on all public transportation as well as inside of airports.

During a Thursday afternoon briefing, Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced that the county will issue a new COVID-19 health order effective Friday that will require masks to be worn on all public transit within the county, including buses, trains, taxis and ride-hailing service vehicles.

The order will also require masks to be worn at all indoor public transportation hubs, including airport and bus terminals.

According to Ferrer, the order is based on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's opinion that mask-wearing on transit remains an essential step in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"They are experts," Ferrer said. "They made a determination that at this point having that requirement in place is necessary for the public's health, and that resonates with us."

Meanwhile Thursday, the county reported 2,123 new COVID cases along with 13 deaths and 224 people hospitalized.

The last time the county reported over 2,000 new cases in a single day was on February 17.