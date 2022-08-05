Witnesses mourn after fiery Windsor Hills crash kills 6, including infant and unborn child

Families of the victims and neighbors are mourning in Windsor Hills after three adults, one infant and a fetus have died in a fiery crash in a Windsor Hills neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Authorities later announced that a sixth victim was discovered in the burned out wreckage of another vehicle.

Eight others, including six kids and two adults, suffered minor injuries and were transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Another person was treated at the scene.

Seven of the victims are expected to recover with one of the adult victims in fair condition, according to hospital officials.

"It was seeing the kids, that's what got to me," said Alphonso Ward through tears, who witnessed the crash. "The children. They never had a chance. Thinking about that mother who was probably happy to be having a baby. But she's gone."

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 1:41 p.m. near Slauson and La Brea Avenue.

According to the CHP, the driver of a gray Mercedes ran a red light on La Brea Avenue, at Slauson, and crashed into about a half-dozen other cars.

The Mercedes and another vehicle then burst into flames as they came to rest on the sidewalk.

"The flames just went over everybody," said Debra Jackson, one of the victims in the crash. "The flames went over my whole car."

The Mercedes-Benz was driven by a 40-year-old woman who was being treated at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center for major injuries, according to the CHP. Her name was not released.