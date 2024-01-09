Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized for infection related to surgery for prostate cancer, Pentagon says

Washington — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was hospitalized to treat an infection that was related to earlier surgery for prostate cancer, his doctors said in a statement released by the Pentagon on Tuesday.

The statement from officials at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center provides new details about Austin's hospitalization amid a growing controversy over the Pentagon's failure to notify the White House about his condition.

The prostate cancer was detected early last month and Austin underwent a "minimally invasive procedure" on Dec. 22 to treat and cure the cancer, according to the officials. He was placed under general anesthesia and "recovered uneventfully" from the surgery, the statement said. The cancer "was detected early, and his prognosis is excellent," the officials said.

While at home on Jan. 1, Austin began experiencing "nausea with severe abdominal, hip, and leg pain" and was readmitted to Walter Reed, according to the statement. He was found to have a urinary tract infection and was transferred to the ICU the next day, where further testing revealed abdominal fluid that was obstructing his small intestine. Doctors placed a tube through his nose to drain his stomach.

"He has progressed steadily throughout his stay," his doctors said. "His infection has cleared. He continues to make progress and we anticipate a full recovery although this can be a slow process. During this stay, Secretary Austin never lost consciousness and never underwent general anesthesia."

This is a developing story and will be updated.