LAX website down after "anomalies" detected in communication network, spokesperson says

The Los Angeles International Airport's website is down after "anomalies" were detected in the communication network Thursday morning.

Dae Levine, with the Los Angeles World Airports, said LAX continues to operate at full capacity and there are minimal impacts on other operations.

Los Angeles International Airport - LAX
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA- SEPTEMBER 5: The control tower, left, with The Theme building, right, seen beyond the new light poles of the departures level, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Sept. 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Jay L. Clendenin / Getty Images

"We have taken precautionary steps to isolate our systems while we assess the situation," Levine said.

Airport officials recommend guests check with their airlines for updates before arriving at the airport. 

