LAX brief power outage impacts some passengers

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A 50 minute power outage at the Los Angeles International Airport impacted some terminals and traffic flights at the airport.

The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The airport tweeted out that the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is working to solve the issue, and "some terminals, traffic lights and other systems may not have power."  

LAX said most of the power was restored as of 3:15 p.m.

The Transportation Security Administration briefly stopped screening passengers in most terminals.

