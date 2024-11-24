LAX braces for record crowds as Thanksgiving travel surge starts

Millions set to travel by road and air for Thanksgiving, but patience is essential

Millions set to travel by road and air for Thanksgiving, but patience is essential

Millions set to travel by road and air for Thanksgiving, but patience is essential

As millions of Americans prepare for their Thanksgiving travels, the TSA is expecting a record number of passengers to pass through LAX and other airports nationwide in the coming days, with Sunday after Thanksgiving potentially setting an all-time high.

On Sunday at LAX, the holiday rush was starting to take shape. LAX Airport said it was expecting 222,000 passengers and 94,000 vehicles to pass through on Nov. 24, with similar crowds expected through the week. So far, there were 68 delayed flights and three cancellations. To check flight statuses, click here.

But despite a few minor meltdowns from parents traveling with young children, the mood at the airport was upbeat. Many said they were ready to embrace the holiday experience. "It's looking great this morning—people are excited to get going," said one TSA agent there.

Rhonda Gibbs from Long Beach, by example, chose to depart from LAX on Sunday because it was both the cheapest and quickest option. "I found it was cheaper to fly on a Sunday and return on Friday to avoid the rush," she said.

Travel Trends and Timings

Experts are predicting a record-breaking holiday travel season, with the Sunday after Thanksgiving potentially setting an all-time high for air travel. The busiest travel days will be the days leading up to Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, which is expected to see the most congestion. Airlines are preparing for the rush by staffing up, ensuring that everything runs as smoothly as possible. Despite this, travelers should keep an eye on their flights for any delays or changes. Southern California weather looks favorable, with only light rain expected up until Wednesday. The rest of the country is also looking at mostly clear skies and no major storms in the forecast.

Thanksgiving Road Travel

For those hitting the roads, AAA predicts that nearly 72 million people will be driving this Thanksgiving, with the worst traffic expected on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The best time to travel by car is Thanksgiving Day itself, and drivers returning on Sunday should aim to leave early in the morning to avoid the bulk of the crowds. Those traveling on Monday will encounter a mix of Thanksgiving travelers and daily commuters heading back to work.

TSA Tips for Holiday Food

TSA regulations allow most solid foods, including baked goods, meats, stuffing, and casseroles, to pass through checkpoints. However, be cautious with liquids like cranberry sauce or gravy, which must adhere to the 3.4-ounce liquid limit unless checked. Remember, while items like cheese and other spreads are allowed, they need to be in a container that meets the 3.4-ounce limit if carried in a carry-on. If you're bringing home leftovers, make sure to follow the guidelines to avoid any last-minute surprises at security. For more information, click here.

The Bottom Line: Pack Your Patience

Despite the busy travel season, the mood at LAX was positive. Travelers are encouraged to pack their patience, whether flying or driving.