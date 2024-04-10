LAUSD investigating inappropriate photos being shared amongst students at Fairfax High School

Los Angeles Unified School District officials are investigating the alleged distribution of inappropriate amongst students at Fairfax High School, which becomes the latest school to be mired in a similar situation in recent weeks.

The origin of the photos is not known at the time, and officials are working to determine if they were the product of artificial intelligence technology.

In a statement sent to parents on Tuesday, LAUSD said that the images at Fairfax High "were allegedly created and shared on a third-party messaging app unaffiliated with LAUSD."

The news comes after several Beverly Hill Unified School District students were expelled for using AI to create and circulate fake nude photos of some fellow students in

Earlier in April, a similar investigation was launched at Laguna Beach High School after reports of AI-generated nude images targeting some students as well.

"These allegations are taken seriously, do not reflect the values of the Los Angeles Unified community and will result in appropriate disciplinary action if warranted," said LAUSD's statement. "Los Angeles Unified remains steadfast in providing training on the ethical use of technology — including A.I."

District officials did not disclose the nature of the photographs.