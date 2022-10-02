LAUSD confirms that data has been released in cyberattack

The Los Angeles Unified School District Sunday confirmed that data has been released following a cyberattack.

"Unfortunately, as expected, data was recently released by a criminal organization," said Los Angeles Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho in a Tweet Sunday. "In partnership with law enforcement, our experts are analyzing the full extent of this data release."

On Sept. 3, hackers breached LAUSD's digital infrastructure through a massive cyberattack and disrupted access to some of its computer systems including email. After the breach, officials said that none of their critical business systems such as employee healthcare or payroll were impacted. Additionally, officials said safety and emergency mechanisms were still operational.

On Sept. 21, almost three weeks after the cyberattack, LAUSD received a ransom demand but did not respond after consulting with the FBI. Details of the ransom were not released.

"Paying ransom never guarantees the full recovery of data, and Los Angeles Unified believes public dollars are better spent on our students rather than capitulating to a nefarious and illicit crime syndicate," officials had said.

Carvalho Sunday said those concerned about the attack can call the district's incident response line at 855-926-1129. It is open between 6 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, but are closed on holidays.

(credit: Twitter.com)

(credit: Twitter.com)