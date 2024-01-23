Watch CBS News
LASD deputy hospitalized after three-vehicle crash involving UPS truck

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a UPS truck on Tuesday afternoon in Hacienda Heights. 

The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. near Turnbull Cayon Road and East Poplar Avenue, according to LASD officials. 

Deputies say that everyone involved has minor injuries, and that the deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

The other two drivers complained of pain but were not hospitalized, deputies said. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 4:17 PM PST

