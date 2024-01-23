LASD deputy hospitalized after three-vehicle crash involving UPS truck
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a UPS truck on Tuesday afternoon in Hacienda Heights.
The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. near Turnbull Cayon Road and East Poplar Avenue, according to LASD officials.
Deputies say that everyone involved has minor injuries, and that the deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The other two drivers complained of pain but were not hospitalized, deputies said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
