LASD deputy hospitalized after three-vehicle crash involving UPS truck

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash involving a UPS truck on Tuesday afternoon in Hacienda Heights.

The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. near Turnbull Cayon Road and East Poplar Avenue, according to LASD officials.

Deputies say that everyone involved has minor injuries, and that the deputy was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The other two drivers complained of pain but were not hospitalized, deputies said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.