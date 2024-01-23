Watch CBS News
Suspicious package forces evacuation of post office in Industry

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Post office evacuated for hazardous material investigation in Industry
A post office in the city of Industry was evacuated on Tuesday after they received a suspicious package. 

Deputies were dispatched to the post office, located in the 15400 block of E Gale, just before 2:55 p.m., after learning of the package, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

"A package was received at the post office, staff there deemed it suspicious and called LASD," the department said in a statement. "Fire HAZMAT is on scene, post office has been evacuated."

Hazardous materials crews were called to the scene to assist in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on January 23, 2024 / 4:22 PM PST

