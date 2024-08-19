Watch CBS News
Large fire damages Toluca Lake home; two cats found dead inside

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A home was severely damaged and two cats were killed when a large fire broke out in Toluca Lake on Monday. 

The blaze was reported at a two-story house in the 10100 block of W. Toluca Lake Avenue at around 3:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

It took more than 75 firefighters just under 45 minutes to completely contain the fire and extinguish the flames. 

Upon their search of the house, crews found two dead cats inside. At the latest, they say that two additional cats are still unaccounted for. 

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. 

