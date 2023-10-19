California Sen. Laphonza Butler, who replaced Dianne Feinstein, won't seek a full term in 2024

Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's seat Newsom picks Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat 07:07

Newly appointed California Democratic Sen. Laphonza Butler said she will not seek election to a full term in 2024.

Butler — who was named earlier this month by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to complete the remaining term of the late Dianne Feinstein — said in a statement she made the decision after considering "what kind of life I want to have, what kind of service I want to offer and what kind of voice I want to bring forward."

Her candidacy would have complicated an already crowded race that features several other prominent Democrats, including Reps. Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee.

"I've decided not to run for a full term in the US Senate," Butler said in her statement. "Knowing you can win a campaign doesn't always mean you should run a campaign. I know this will be a surprise to many because traditionally we don't see those who have power let it go. It may not be the decision people expected but it's the right one for me."

Sen. Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Alex Padilla prepare for a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Butler added that she will use the rest of her time in office "to serve the people of California with every ounce of energy and effort that I have."

Butler was sworn in as a senator on Oct. 3, and became just the third Black woman to serve in the upper chamber.