Newsom picks Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein's Senate seat California Gov. Gavin Newsom has selected EMILY's List president Laphonza Butler to fill the seat of the late Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Butler has been the president of the organization dedicated to electing women since 2021. Political advisers Joel Payne and Maura Gillespie join "America Decides" to unpack Newsom's pick.