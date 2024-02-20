LAPD shoot at armed suspect in Skid Row

Watch CBS News
By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Los Angeles police opened fire on an armed suspect in Skid Row Tuesday night. 

The ordeal started at about 8:35 p.m. when the suspect allegedly threatened a person with a gun, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment on Fifth Street after the alleged crime. During this standoff, officers shut down Fifth Street between San Pedro and Wall Street and also closed San Julian Street at Sixth Street. 

The suspect remained inside the apartment for a couple of hours before officers took him into custody. It's unclear if he was struck by gunfire.

Matthew Rodriguez
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on February 20, 2024 / 10:54 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

