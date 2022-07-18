LAPD: Sexual assault suspect believed to have used public transportation to prey on women

An arrest has been made in connection with a sexual assault of a woman who was followed from the Crenshaw/Expo Metro station, and police believe he is behind other recent, similar crimes.

(credit: LAPD)

Eric Hicks, 35, was arrested last Monday on suspicion of attempted rape. According to the LAPD, Hicks is suspected in at least two sexual assaults and used public transportation to prey on his victims.

The most recent incident involved a minor who was getting off the Red Line train at Union Station on July 7. She was on an escalator when she was grabbed from behind, so she flagged down a nearby security guard, who called police. She placed the suspect under a private person's arrest, according to the LAPD, but the case was rejected by the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office.

The LAPD says Hicks also appeared in criminal court on July 10 for an unrelated sexual assault

LAPD Southwest detectives subsequently arrested Hicks on suspicion of attempted rape for a June 20 incident, when a woman was tackled from behind into some bushes as she walked from the Crenshaw/Expo Metro station. In that incident, a passing bicyclist called police after hearing repeated yells for help.

Investigators say they believe Hicks has been using public transportation to find victims. Authorities have released a booking photo for Hicks, and describe him as a Black man about 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds. In the Crenshaw attack, he wore a black beanie, a black T-shirt with a white undershirt, white socks, black shoes, and a gray backpack.

Hicks is being held on $3.3 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court next on Aug. 11. Anyone with information about Hicks or believes they are a victim, contact LAPD's Southwest Sexual Assault Section at (323) 290-2976.