Suspect wanted in sexual assault of woman followed from Crenshaw/Expo Metro station

The public's help is needed Tuesday to identify a man police say sexually assaulted a woman he followed from a Metro station in the Crenshaw area.

(credit: LAPD)

According to the LAPD, a woman who was walking in the area of Somerset Drive and Coliseum Street was attacked at about 4:30 p.m. on June 20. A man followed her from the Crenshaw/Expo station, then tackled her into bushes, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

A bicyclist passing by called police after hearing her repeated yells for help, police said, prompting the man to run away. He was last seen northbound on Somerset Drive.

The suspect was described as a 6-foot-2 Black man, about 20 to 30 years old, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He wore a black beanie, black T-shirt with a white undershirt, white socks, black shoes, and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information about the attack or who recognizes the suspect can call Southwest detectives at (323) 290-2976.