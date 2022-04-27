Watch CBS News

LAPD searching for missing woman, Edna Jewel Hill, 69, in Athens area

Los Angeles police asked for the public's help Tuesday to find a 69-year-old woman who went missing in the Athens area.

Edna Jewel Hill was last seen Saturday in the 800 block of West Athens Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

Hill is Black, stands 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs an estimated 152 pounds, the LAPD said.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD Missing Persons unit at 213-996-1800 or 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

