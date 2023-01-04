Watch CBS News
LAPD officers shoot a person after responding to a call for help

Los Angeles police have shot a person after responding to a call for help.

The reported shooting happened on 28th Street west of Central Avenue late Tuesday afternoon. Units were originally called to the area after someone reported an armed suspect walking up and down the street with a knife. 

However, more police responded to the area in droves after units received an "officer needs help call."

At this time, it is unknown if police shot the armed suspect or another person. Authorities did take one patient to the hospital in an unknown condition.

It is unclear if any officers were injured.

This is the second person shot by the Los Angeles Police Department in two days. On Monday, police fatally shot a man accused of violating a domestic violence restraining order.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

First published on January 3, 2023 / 7:54 PM

