LAPD fatally shoot domestic violence suspect in Westlake

The Los Angeles Police Department fatally shot a domestic violence suspect in the Westlake District Monday night.

The shooting happened at about 4:25 p.m. near the intersection of Whitmer and 6th streets.

According to police, the suspect armed himself with a large knife as officers arrived at the scene at about 3:30 p.m. The suspect, described as a man in his 40s, was wanted for a domestic violence restraining order violation. Shortly after officers arrived, he barricaded himself inside a Westlake District apartment. Later, officers opened fire on the suspect, who died shortly after.

No officers were injured.

