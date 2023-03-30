LAPD officers serve search warrant in Beverly Crest triple homicide

Los Angeles Police Department detectives on Wednesday served a search warrant related to a triple homicide that occurred in late-January, where three women were fatally shot and two others wounded in the Beverly Crest area.

Los Angeles Police Department

The shooting originally occurred back on Jan. 28 at around 2:30 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of N. Ellison Drive, according to an LAPD statement. Three women were found fatally shot inside of a parked car outside of a residence in the area, which officers noted was being used as a short-term rental.

Those victims have been identified as: Chicago resident Iyana Hutton, 33, Boilingbrook, Illinois resident Nenah Davis, 29, and 26-year-old Buckeye, Arizona resident Destiny Sims.

Investigators learned that the residence was the scene of a gathering, where witnesses detailed hearing as many as 30 shots fired. Several cars were also seen speeding away from the area after the shooting occurred.

Now, nearly two months after the incident, investigators have served a search warrant related to the shooting.

"Earlier today, Robbery-Homicide Division detectives served a search warrant at an apartment building in the 8600 block of Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Beverly Hills," the LAPD statement said. "As the homicide investigation continued, detectives compiled and disseminated a Crime Alert with information they received from both witnesses and nearby surveillance video."

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered that one of the vehicles seen driving from the area was a blue, four-door Tesla that had damage to the right front fender and also had no license plates.

Locals living in the West Los Angeles and Beverly Hills area reported seeing that vehicle to detectives, who traced it to the apartment building.

"A warrant was obtained to search the apartment," LAPD said. "Detectives discovered that the apartment was empty and are in the process of obtaining any forensic evidence that may have been left behind."

As they continue to investigate the incident, detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (213) 486-6890.