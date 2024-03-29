LAPD officer injured as suspect intentionally backs into police vehicle

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured early Friday afternoon during a South LA traffic stop, as the suspect driver intentionally backed into the police officer's vehicle.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop at 45th and Wall streets around 11:15 a.m.

A short time later, around 11:30 a.m., LAPD requested an ambulance after a suspect vehicle backed into a police vehicle.

A suspect's white vehicle intentionally backed into an LAPD vehicle, sending one officer to the hospital. KCALNews

A male suspect fled the scene.

As SKYCal was overhead around noon, a white car was seen crashed into an LAPD SUV and an officer was getting wheeled into an ambulance. He was transported to the hospital.

The extent of the officer's injury is not yet known.

A woman was being detained by officers at the scene, and could be seen handcuffed, then escorted into the police vehicle's backseat.