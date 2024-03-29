Watch CBS News
LAPD officer injured as suspect intentionally backs into police vehicle

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A Los Angeles Police Department officer was injured early Friday afternoon during a South LA traffic stop, as the suspect driver intentionally backed into the police officer's vehicle.

The officers were conducting a traffic stop at 45th and Wall streets around 11:15 a.m.

A short time later, around 11:30 a.m., LAPD requested an ambulance after a suspect vehicle backed into a police vehicle.

lapd-accident.jpg
A suspect's white vehicle intentionally backed into an LAPD vehicle, sending one officer to the hospital. KCALNews

A male suspect fled the scene.

As SKYCal was overhead around noon, a white car was seen crashed into an LAPD SUV and an officer was getting wheeled into an ambulance. He was transported to the hospital.

The extent of the officer's injury is not yet known.

A woman was being detained by officers at the scene, and could be seen handcuffed, then escorted into the police vehicle's backseat.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on March 29, 2024 / 12:19 PM PDT

