LAPD investigating deadly shooting in South LA

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday responded to the scene of a collision near the 800 block of Central Avenue in South LA and found a person dead inside a vehicle. 

Police received the call at around 7:53 p.m. and it appears that the victim may have been shot while still in the vehicle. 

Two suspects, according to authorities are still on the loose and were described as males wearing dark clothing and ski masks. Bother are believed to be armed with guns. 

No other information was immediately available. 

First published on July 8, 2022 / 9:35 PM

