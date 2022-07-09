Watch CBS News

Police investigating deadly shooting in South LA

Sky9's Desmond Shaw was over the scene of a deadly shooting South LA, near 82nd Street west of Central. LAPD was responding to a vehicle crash, but when arrived to the scene, they found a victim inside of the vehicle who had been shot to death.
