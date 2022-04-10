Watch CBS News

LAPD investigate fatal shooting in NoHo

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating a fatal shooting that took place in North Hollywood Sunday morning. 

The shooting was first reported at 11:20 a.m. on Saticoy Street, and when officers arrived they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Officers had set a perimeter in the area, as they believed the suspect could still be nearby. 

First published on April 10, 2022 / 3:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.