LAPD investigate fatal shooting in NoHo
Los Angeles Police Department officers were investigating a fatal shooting that took place in North Hollywood Sunday morning.
The shooting was first reported at 11:20 a.m. on Saticoy Street, and when officers arrived they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers had set a perimeter in the area, as they believed the suspect could still be nearby.
