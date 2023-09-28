LAPD arrests woman accused of beating teen in Harbor City McDonald's

Los Angeles police arrested a woman accused of savagely beating a 13-year-old girl inside a Harbor City McDonald's.

The unprovoked attack happened on Sept. 6 when eighth grader Kassidy Jones decided to stop by her local McDonald's with a couple of classmates. The teen said she was walking out of the bathroom when she made eye contact with the suspect, Ariana Lauifi. The woman cursed at the middle schooler and exclaimed "I fight kids."

"Then she grabs me and starts manhandling me and I didn't do anything to her," said Jones.

Video captured Jones' desperate pleas to stop as the woman grabbed her hair and punched her in the face. After the initial onslaught, the woman threw Jones to the ground.

"Swung me like a rag doll," said Jones.

The attack continued until a man, who entered the McDonald's with the suspect, pulled her off the teenager. Jones suffered a few cuts and bruises.

After a three-week investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Laufi for the unprovoked attack. She has been booked for felony child abuse.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office has not charged Laufi as of Thursday.