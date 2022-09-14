Lancaster High School on lockdown following unfounded 'shots fired' call, similar calls made in San Diego, Santa Barbara

Lancaster High School was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a call about a shooter in the area that could have been a hoax.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call of a shooter in the area but said there were no signs of shots fired.

The school is on lockdown as deputies cleared the scene.

Officials at Antelope Valley College, which is just south of Lancaster High School, say the college campus remains open. An evacuation drill that had been scheduled at the college Wednesday has been canceled due to the situation at the nearby high school.

Students are expected to be released on a staggered basis to parents at nearby Central Christian Church.

Sheriff's investigators are looking into the possibility that false calls like this are occurring statewide. The report of a shooter at the school occurred almost simultaneously with similar reports that prompted lockdowns at Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista and at Bishop Diego High School in Santa Barbara.

The incident comes just one day after reports of a critical incident at Hollywood High School, which prompted a major response from the LAPD, were a hoax.

The campus, at 1521 N. Highland Ave., was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. Tuesday The LAPD said they were responding to a report of assault with a deadly weapon, and several squad cars were spotted outside the campus.

The incident was a hoax, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)