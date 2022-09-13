Superintendent: Hoax prompted lockdown at Hollywood High School

Los Angeles school officials say reports of a critical incident at Hollywood High School, which prompted a major response from the LAPD, were a hoax.

The campus, at 1521 N. Highland Ave., was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. The LAPD said they were responding to a report of assault with a deadly weapon, and several squad cars were spotted outside the campus.

The incident was a hoax, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax. @LASchools — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) September 13, 2022

(credit: CBS)

Sky 2 had spotted students running out of a classroom, even though school officials said classrooms were sheltering in place.

No injuries have been reported.