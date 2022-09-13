Watch CBS News
Local News

Superintendent: Hoax prompted lockdown at Hollywood High School

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Los Angeles school officials say reports of a critical incident at Hollywood High School, which prompted a major response from the LAPD, were a hoax.

The campus, at 1521 N. Highland Ave., was placed on lockdown just before 10 a.m. The LAPD said they were responding to a report of assault with a deadly weapon, and several squad cars were spotted outside the campus.

The incident was a hoax, Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said.

"Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded, and after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax," Carvalho tweeted.

students-running-hollywood-high.png
(credit: CBS)

Sky 2 had spotted students running out of a classroom, even though school officials said classrooms were sheltering in place.

No injuries have been reported.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 10:13 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.