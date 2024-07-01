Lakers set to introduce new draftees Bronny James and Dalton Knecht

The Los Angeles Lakers will formally introduce their two newest members on Tuesday during a press conference at the team's training center in El Segundo.

Both Bronny James, son of NBA star LeBron James, and Dalton Knecht will be on hand for the introduction after they were selected during the 2024 NBA Draft last week.

The Lakers took Knecht, 23-year-old guard/forward who stands 6-foot-6, out of Tennessee with the No. 17 overall pick after a stellar junior season which saw him take home First Team All-American, First Team All-SEC and SEC Player of the Year honors. He averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for the Volunteers after transferring from the University of Northern Colorado.

In the second round of the draft and after much speculation, the Lakers did what everyone expected them to do, selecting Bronny James with the No. 55 pick. Once the father-son duo finally take the court together this season, barring injuries and assuming LeBron re-signs with the Purple and Gold, they will become the first to ever do so in an NBA game.

Bronny, just 19, spent one season with the USC Trojans before entering the draft. He was forced to miss their first eight games after suffering a heart attack during a practice session in July last year.

Despite this, he was still able to suit up for the Trojans for 25 games, for whom he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 19.3 minutes per game.

The Lakers said that Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka will be in attendance, along with their new head coach JJ Redick. It remains unclear if LeBron himself will be there.

"In the history of the NBA, there's never been a father and a son that have shared an NBA basketball court and that feels like something that could be magical," Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said after Bronny's selection. "We know, and have to respect of course, that LeBron has a decision on his opt-out ... but if it worked out that he was on our team next season, NBA history could be made. And NBA history should be made in a Lakers uniform."

LeBron and Bronny both took to social media after the Lakers announced their pick to express their joy over the prospect of being able to hit the hardwood together.

"Beyond blessed," Bronny said in an Instagram post.

LeBron shared a photo of Bronny with a Lakers jersey that had the caption "NO WORDS!!"

The conference can be watched via the Lakers' YouTube channel and is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.