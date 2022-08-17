Reports: Lakers ink LeBron James to two-year extension worth $97.1 milion

LeBron James is now the highest-earning player in NBA history after agreeing to terms on a $97.1 million extension with the Lakers on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The two-year deal, which also comes with a third year player option, pushes James past Kevin Durant for the highest-earning player based solely on NBA contractual terms with $532 million.

RELATED: LeBron James becomes NBA's first active billionaire

James was set for free agency pending the end of the 2022-23 season, but will now remain with the Purple and Gold through the 2025 season.

He's coming off one of his best offensive seasons to date, despite dealing with an array of injuries and a vastly underperforming Lakers roster. In 56 games last season he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 37.2 minutes played per game.

A four-time MVP and NBA Champion and 18-time All-Star, James has recently found himself entering the upper echelons of the game's greatest players, climbing onto nearly every Top Ten category in terms of the NBA's all-time statistics.

Earlier this offseason, LeBron became the NBA's first active billionaire, joining only the likes of Michael Jordan as the game's players to pass that threshold in career earnings. James, however, was the first to do it while still hitting the hardwood on a nightly basis.

More to come.