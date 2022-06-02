Report: LeBron James becomes NBA's first active billionaire

LeBron James is now the only active player in NBA history to reach the threshold of being a billionaire, according to a report from Forbes.

Now heading into his 20th season, James reportedly made a staggering $121.2 million in 2021, sending his total net worth over $1 billion. He joins just one other NBA player all time on that list, none other than Michael Jordan, the player he has been most often compared to over the course of his lengthy career.

However, Jordan wasn't added to the billionaire list until 2014, more than 10 years after he retired from the game in 2003.

As the NBA's highest-paid active player as well, James has drawn in more than $385 million dollars in 19 years in the league, the rest of the billion dollars comes from an astounding amount that proceeds over $900 million in endorsements, investments and various other business ventures -- like joining the ownership teams for MLB's Boston Red Sox and The Premier League's Liverpool FC.

Drafted as the first overall pick back in 2003, LeBron has put together one of the most prolific careers in the history of the NBA. He's a 4-time NBA Champion, 4-time NBA MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time First-Team All-NBA and 2-time Olympic Gold medalist amongst dozens of other accolades. He ranks among the Top 10 in league history in multiple categories, and still seems to be playing at a pace which would cement him as one of the current best players in the league today.

Forbes currently ranks James as the No. 2 highest-paid professional athlete in 2022, second to just global superstar Lionel Messi.