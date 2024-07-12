Lake Elsinore woman arrested for stealing child's electric motorcycle

A Lake Elsinore woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a child's electric motorcycle on Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 32000 block of Meadow Wood Lane after learning of a social media post regarding the burglary, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators determined that the motorcycle was a birthday gift that had been recently purchased by the child's parents and that the woman, identified as 25-year-old Cindy Cline, had taken it.

During a search warrant that was executed on Friday in the 100 block of Plaza Valenza, investigators located Cline and took her into custody.

The motorcycle was also recovered from the home and returned to the family, deputies said.

Cline was booked on suspicion of theft and other undisclosed outstanding warrants, according to the RSO statement.

Anyone with more information was asked to contact detectives at (951) 245-3300.