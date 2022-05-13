Laguna Niguel residents react to loss of their homes in Coastal Fire

Firefighters in Orange County continued to work Thursday to put out hot spots from the so called Coastal Fire that ravaged a Laguna Niguel neighborhood Wednesday.

Footage from SKY9 showed smoke that was still smoldering in the Aliso Canyon. Firefighters were keeping an eye on the area in case of flareups as warm and windy conditions continue.

The fire burned at least 200 acres and forced hundreds of families to evacuate, some of whom lost their entire home to the flames.

"My husband just brought me this photo," said resident Lynn Morey, who gripped her wedding photo tightly. "Like, oh my gosh, I'm just so touched."

Morey said that at the moment, she was in shock after the total loss of their home to the fire.

CBSLA's cameras were in front of the Morey's home Wednesday night as the wind-fed Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel as intense flames blew out the family's upstairs windows.

Diane Buckles' home was still standing after she'd returned from a trip, but her neighbors weren't so lucky.

"It's devastating. I can't even believe it. This is so devastating," she said.

At Richard and Sandy Vogel's home, the birdhouse was the only thing left. The Vogel's shared a photograph of the family enjoying their pool with the grandkids just last week. The Vogel's son, Matthew, could hardly contain his emotions.

"Just growing up here and having a good time, my parents always treated me well," he said. "This is hardcore, straight up."

Keith Morey was reunited with his personal computer and the photo of his wedding to Lynn.

"We were married four years ago, but we've been together 14 years, and it's a great picture. This is a silver lining," he said, despite the fact that his wife lost her wedding ring in the fire and all they had left were the clothes on their backs. "It just brings us closer together as a couple."

Firefighters went into the Morey's home and salvaged what they could for the couple.

"It's a small victory in a devastating day," William Lackey, with the Orange County Fire Authority, told CBSLA.

Fire crews said they will stay in the burn area overnight, tomorrow and perhaps Saturday to monitor the situation. Eventually, heavy equipment will be brought in to knockdown the destroyed homes and completely extinguish all of the flames that may still be under the rubble.