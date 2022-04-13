LA sheriff says deputies will no longer patrol Metro transit without sole authority

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Wednesday that he will withdraw all his deputies from patrolling the L.A. County Metropolitan Transit Authority unless his department is given sole authority to handle security for the transit system.

In a news conference, Villanueva said he will withdraw his deputies beginning in July.

Villanueva alleged that a 2017 contract which split Metro duties among the sheriff's department and the Los Angeles and Long Beach police departments has led to increased crime on the system and is "unacceptable."

The sheriff cited Tuesday's mass shooting at a Brooklyn subway station which left dozens of people wounded.

"The events that arose out of New York City in the last few days have been alarming, and sadly it hits way to home for here in Los Angeles County because of the MTA, and specifically because of the MTA boards and their decisions, that over the course, since 2017 to the present time, they've been consistently aiming at degrading and defunding law enforcement, degrading the capacity of law enforcement to address crime in a proactive manner," Villanueva said. "To the point now that the MTA system here in L.A. is as vulnerable as the one in New York City."

The Metro contract with the three agencies expires July 1, and Villanueva says his agency will bid to take over all policing on the system, but it will not take part in a continued division of duties among multiple agencies.