LA Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick arrested for unregistered firearm

Police arrested Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick after discovering an unregistered firearm in his car.

According to authorities, officers pulled over Kendrick at the intersection of Selma Avenue and Schrader Boulevard late Sunday night for having tinted windows that were darker than legally allowed.

LA Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested for a felony firearm violation Monday. Getty Images

During the stop, officers saw an open container of marijuana and proceeded to search the vehicle. They found a gun that was later determined to be unregistered.

While Kendrick was not booked into jail, he was cited for felony possession of a firearm in a vehicle and released early Monday morning.

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay said he knew of the situation during a press conference on Oct. 16.

"I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don't have the totality of it other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning and that's kind of where we're are at that, said McVay.

The team drafted the 23-year-old in the sixth round in 2022. He played during Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

McVay did not comment on Kendrick's status with the team during Monday's press conference.

"I understand the question, but until I have all of the information, it's hard for me to answer anything further with regards to his status, any of those types of things," said McVay.