Seen On TV

Seen on TV

On Your Side

Police arrested Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick after discovering an unregistered firearm in his car.

LA Rams cornerback arrested for alleged firearm violation Police arrested Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick after discovering an unregistered firearm in his car.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On