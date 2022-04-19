LA Metro buses, trains still requiring masks despite judge's order

Despite a federal judge's ruling that mask mandates be lifted on public transportation, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transit Authority said that face coverings will still be required on its buses and trains for the time being.

"We're continuing to ask riders to please wear masks on our system," Metro said in a statement. "We are aware of today's ruling and waiting for further guidance from the federal government."

Southern California's two other major public transportation agencies, Metrolink and the Orange County Transit Authority, both confirmed that they have dropped their mask mandates.

On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement mandating masks on planes and public transit, ruling that it exceeded the authority of U.S. health officials.

Response to the ruling was swift. The Transportation Security Administration said it would no longer enforce the mask requirement, as did several airlines.

Ride-sharing giants Uber and Lyft also dropped mask mandates for drivers and passengers.