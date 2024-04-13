LA law enforcement monitoring places of worship as conflict continues in Middle East

Los Angeles area law enforcement departments are monitoring the ongoing conflict in the Middle East to ensure public safety this weekend.

The announcement comes after Iran launched a series of drones to attack Israel on Saturday retaliatory attack after a consulate strike in Syria in early April.

"The LAPD is closely monitoring the developments between Iran and Israel. While there are no credible threats to Los Angeles at this time, we are committed to ensuring safeguards to houses of worship and sensitive areas throughout all communities in Los Angeles," said a post on X from the Los Angeles Police Department.

"Collaboration with our law enforcement partners, religious institutions, and community leaders remains paramount in ensuring the safety of Los Angeles," said a followup post from LAPD.