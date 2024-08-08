La Habra crash leaves police officer in critical condition and another person wounded

A crash in La Habra left one of the city's police officers and another person injured Monday morning, authorities said.

The on-duty motorcycle officer and another driver got into a collision near South Walnut Street and West Lambert Road around 9:15 a.m., according to the La Habra Police Department. First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded and took an injured person to a hospital at 9:18 a.m. and transported a second wounded person at 9:30 a.m., the agency said.

Police said the officer was left in critical condition while details about the condition of the other person are not known.

At noon, a motorcycle was seen wrecked in an intersection next to a strip mall in footage of the scene.

Blanca Cerrado, who has lived in the area for 27 years, said she heard the sound of the impact. She said there have been other crashes at that same intersection over the years, and she believes there should be a green arrow traffic light there.

"When I cross over there, I take care," Cerrado said. "It's very dangerous. Many people die over there — many accidents all the time."

No other details have been released by authorities.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any other information is asked to call the police department at 562-383-4300.