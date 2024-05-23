LA Fleet Week celebrates U.S. sea services with free tours and events

A welcome to Fleet Week with a look at the weekend weather

Los Angeles is celebrating the U.S. sea services this Memorial Day weekend with the 7th LA Fleet Week.

The multiday event takes place in San Pedro at the Port of Los Angeles, and this year the featured vessels for public tours include a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and a U.S. Coast Guard response cutter.

Lt. JG Joseph Osueke, with the U.S. Coast Guard said the sailors and shipmen on the vessels are ready to greet the public.

"We'll have some static displays this weekend. We'll have some crew on board, and they'll be able to talk and converse," Osueke said.

"Let's have fun this weekend, and we look forward to seeing everyone in the local community."

Aside form ship tours, the celebration includes military displays, equipment demonstrations, live entertainment, aircraft flyovers, a Galley Wars cookoff competition, a dodgeball match and military band performances across L.A.

Fleet Week is billed as Southern California's largest Memorial Day event, and its all free.

The main expo venue will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, next to the Battleship USS Iowa, at 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Touring the vessels

Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Memorial Day, May 27.

USS Carl Vinson, homeported in San Diego, is the third Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and one of only 11 operational aircraft carriers in the Navy today.

Terrell Horne, fast response cutter (FRC) is based in San Pedro. This cutter is the third of four planned FRCs to be stationed in the Port of Los Angeles.