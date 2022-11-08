Watch CBS News
LA County reports 1,433 new COVID-19 cases

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 8 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Nov. 8 AM Edition) 02:21

The Los Angeles County Health department reported 1,433 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. 

The county saw a slight uptick in cases over the weekend, reporting 2,978 positive COVID-19 cases. 

Additionally, the county reported that eight people passed away from the virus, bringing the death toll to 34,023 since the pandemic began. 

Four-hundred-and-forty people are currently hospitalized in LA County due to COVID-19, a slightly lower figure compared to the numbers reported over the past two days (448 & 442). 

Overall, Los Angeles has totaled 3,307,995 cases of COVID-19 sine the pandemic began. 

November 8, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

