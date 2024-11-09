LA County Registrar's Norwalk headquarters targeted by bomb threat

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat targeting the Los Angeles County Registrar headquarters in Norwalk on Friday.

According to Dean C. Logan, the Registrar-Recorder and County Clerk, the threat is being investigated and "comprehensive security sweeps have been conducted," on the headquarters and at the ballot processing center.

"No threats have been found," Logan said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators did not provide details on the incident, but said that the threat was made on Friday, the same day that registrars offices were evacuated in Orange and Riverside counties for similar threats.

"We take all such threats seriously and are working closely with the FBI, state authorities, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to ensure the safety of our staff and community and maintain uninterrupted operations," Logan's statement said. "These threats and efforts to disrupt the legal, transparent, and secure process of counting all eligible ballots have no place in our electoral process."