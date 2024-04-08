LA County prosecutors charge woman for randomly throwing bricks at cars

The woman accused of randomly throwing bricks at cars throughout Los Angeles County was charged with a dozen crimes, prosecutors announced on Monday.

Lisa Jones, 30, pleaded not guilty to a total of 12 — 11 felony and one misdemeanor — counts of vandalism of $400 or more in damage or destruction of property. If convicted on all counts, she will face a maximum of nearly 10 years in prison.

"The reckless and destructive behavior exhibited by Ms. Jones demonstrates a flagrant disregard for the law and a lack of respect for other peoples' property," District Attorney George Gascón said.

The alleged vandalism happened in Burbank, Santa Monica, and West Los Angeles between Feb. 21 and March 29.

The latest incidents happened in Burbank along the 2200 block of North Brighton Street on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. The Burbank Police Department said, based on witness descriptions, the same suspect smashed the front windows of three parked cars with a brick.

"I don't understand why, why would you do that," Diana Dechellis, a victim's mother, said.

Video of one of the alleged crimes shows the suspect walking up to an SUV before winding up and tossing a brick into the front windshield. She then grabbed it, walked to her car and drove away.

Prosecutors recommended a $600,000 bail for Jones. However, the court set her bail at $120,000.

Jones' next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.