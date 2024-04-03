Police detain woman accused of smashing car windows with a brick throughout LA County

The Los Angeles Police Department detained a woman accused of smashing car windows with a brick throughout LA County.

"I don't understand why, why would you do that," Diana Dechellis, a victim's mother, said.

Many people are asking the same question after watching a video of a woman throwing a brick into the front windshields of cars.

"Wondering why is she doing it? What is her problem?" victim Madai Bautista said.

On Thursday, the owner of a Porsche SUV in Venice found her front windshield shattered. In a video, a suspect is seen approaching and throwing a brick at it. She then picks up the drink and returns to her Volkswagen Tiguan. The Porsche's owner took her damaged SUV to Exclusive Motors.

"It looks like somebody hit it with something aggressively," Exclusive Motors owner George Frem said.

Based on the damage, Frem wondered if this was happening to other cars in the area. Not too long after, he found another video of a woman doing the same thing.

"Luckily, the other video had her face and we can see in it the same clothes and the same car," Frem said.

The video shows what appears to be the same woman throwing a prick at a parked car in West LA. Afterward, she takes the brick and heads back to her car.

The latest incidents happened in Burbank along the 2200 block of North Brighton Street on Tuesday just before 2 p.m. The Burbank Police Department said, based on witness descriptions, the same suspect smashed the front windows of three parked cars with a brick. She's also seen leaving the same white Volkswagen Tiguan.

"I was in shock. You see the news and you think it's never gonna happen to me," victim Madai Bautista said.

Bautista's minivan was one of the three cars hit. She said her husband heard a loud noise and when he looked outside, he saw the suspect right after their glass shattered.

"He actually yelled at her," Bautista said. She just turned around, looked at him, got in her car and left."

Diana Dechellis said the suspect vandalized her daughter's car, too.

"Her husband saw this woman throw a brick at his truck, and then a few minutes later, one of the neighbors was like, she threw one at your car too?" she said. "He called 911 and she was gone."

The LAPD said they have not arrested anyone in the case yet. As of Wednesday, the woman they detained is only being questioned.