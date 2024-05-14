Watch CBS News
LA County prosecutors charge man accused of trying to kill his 7-year-old brother

By Matthew Rodriguez

The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged the man accused of viciously stabbing his 7-year-old brother multiple times at their Whittier home last week. 

"My heart goes out to this innocent child and his family during this incredibly challenging time," District Attorney George Gascón said. "The trauma and emotional impact of such an incident is immeasurable, especially when it involves a member of your own family."

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Cristian Gutierrez with one count of attempted murder and added that he inflicted great bodily injury and used a knife during the commission of the crime.

The alleged stabbing happened at the brothers' home in the 9600 block of Ben Hur Avenue just after 10 p.m. last Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The boy suffered multiple stab wounds and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Doctors listed him in critical condition at the time, but he was expected to survive. 

Gutierrez ran away before deputies arrived. However, they eventually found him bleeding a block away. It's unclear what caused his injuries. 

Shortly after the stabbing, investigators said Gutierrez suffered a "mental health episode" at the time of the attack. 

Prosecutors recommended a more than $1 million bail for Gutierrez. 

If convicted as charged, Gutierrez faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

