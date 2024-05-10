Watch CBS News
7-year-old boy allegedly stabbed by his adult brother in Whitter

By Marissa Wenzke

/ KCAL News

A man allegedly stabbed his 7-year-old brother multiple times in Whittier, leaving the boy in critical condition, authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home located in the 9600 block of Ben Hur Avenue just after 10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Norwalk Station. They found the boy severely wounded from multiple stabbing injuries and he was rushed to a nearby hospital. He is expected to survive, authorities said.

Deputies at the scene in Whittier where a 7-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times, with his adult brother named as the suspect. Onscene.TV

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old suspect had fled the home by the time deputies arrived. They set up a barricade and found him a block away, authorities said. He was bleeding when they found him although it's unclear what led to his injuries.

Authorities said he was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff's department said he was having a "mental health episode" at the time of the stabbing.

No other injuries were reported and no other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Marissa Wenzke is a journalist based in Los Angeles. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from UC Santa Barbara and is a graduate of Columbia Journalism School.

