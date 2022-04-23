LA County mask mandate at LAX and on public transit sparks confusion among some travelers

The Los Angeles County mask mandate for all public transit has returned, including at the airport, but at Los Angeles International plenty of people roamed around without a face-covering.

There was also a lot of confusion among travelers about whether or not masks were required, even among couples.

RELATED: LA County to require masks on all public transit starting Friday

"He didn't think we had to and I said I think we do and when we walked in, we noticed some people had them on and some people didn't," said traveler Mary Barnes.

Chris Barnes took his wife's advice and put his mask on, but admitted that he may have slipped it down to his chin for a few moments.

"You saw me sitting here with the mask pulled down. I wasn't even aware of it. So, yes, there's definitely mask fatigue," he said.

By the end of the day, airport workers might have also become fatigued when it came to asking people to wear their masks. At least two people were seen asking an airport employee for help, who weren't told to put on a mask.

Earlier in the day, however, it was different.

Airport security told CBSLA that they'd handed out three boxes of masks in three hours to early morning fliers Friday.

"I think maybe there's messaging...messaging issues, but I also think people have a lot of mask fatigue," traveler John Disante said.

It was just three days ago that a federal judge ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention couldn't require masks on mass transit, like planes, but LA County is not following suit.

County health officials are still requiring people to mask up at airports, on busses, trains and rideshares regardless of vaccination status.

For one couple from the Central Valley, masking up was not a problem at all.

"We're all about freedoms here, but I also feel it's also about being selfless instead of selfish," they said.

Once aboard a flight, masks are not required because that's beyond LA County's jurisdiction.