LA County landlords can apply for financial relief from COVID losses

More than $68 million is available to eligible landlords in Los Angeles County to assist with funds lost due to pandemic-related losses through a new Los Angeles County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs program.

Spearheaded by the LA County Board of Supervisors, the Los Angeles County Rent Relief Program rolled out on Dec. 12.

Qualified landlords can receive up to $30,000 per rental unit for past-due rent and eligible expenses dating from April 1, 2022, to present.

Funds are prioritized for those who have experienced the most financial distress and for those with properties serving the most vulnerable tenants, with the main goal being to keep people housed.

"Through the LA County Rent Relief program, DCBA seeks to further invigorate recovery efforts, alleviate economic hardships faced by landlords, and maintain the availability of safe, affordable places to live in Los Angeles County," DCBA Director Rafael Carbajal said.

Applications are being accepted through the L.A. County Rent Relief Program until 11:59 p.m., Jan. 12.

Early submissions are strongly encouraged. Submission of a completed application does not guarantee funding.