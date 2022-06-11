LA County health officials identify 2 more presumptive cases of monkeypox

On Friday, officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health said they have identified what are two more possible cases of monkeypox infection.

Both cases, according to the press release, are adults who have recently traveled and are now experiencing symptoms, though they are isolating away from others.

"Public health is continuing to investigate and conduct contact tracing and post-exposure prevention for close contacts. The risk of monkeypox in the general population remains very low," the release stated.

The two new cases of possible monkeypox brings the county total to four.

Monkeypox often causes symptoms like body aches and fever, as well as a rash that can spread across the human body. It is only spread through close, intimate or prolonged contact.

Doctors suggest the same steps they preached during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic -- staying away from people who are sick, washing hands and wearing masks -- to combat a potential monkeypox infection.

There is no known cure for monkeypox, but there are several treatments that can help with symptoms.