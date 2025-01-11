LA County fires prompt smoke advisory extension through weekend

Air quality monitors extended an existing smoke advisory as the Palisades and Eaton wildfires continue to burn in Los Angeles County.

"Predicting where ash or soot from a fire will travel, or how winds will impact air quality, is difficult, so it's important for everyone to stay aware of the air quality in your area, make plans, and take action to protect your health and your family's health," said Dr. Muntu Davis, Health Officer for LA County.

The advisory will last until at least Sunday, Jan. 12 at 10 p.m., according to the Department of Public Health. The Palisades, Eaton and the mostly contained Hurst fires have sent smoke into the air near the Pacific Palisades, northwest LA County coast, Altadena, Pasadena, San Fernando and the areas near the fires.

Wildfire smoke contains a mixture of small particles, gases and water vapor that cause burning eyes, runny nose, scratchy throat, headaches and illnesses, such as bronchitis. People with respiratory, heart conditions, compromised immune systems as well as children and the elderly.

"Smoke and ash can harm everyone, even those who are healthy," Davis said. "However, people at higher risk include children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and those with heart or lung conditions or weakened immune systems."

Public health officials advise everyone in areas with visible smoke or even the smell of smoke to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure and to refrain from physical exercise. If you must go outside, wear an N95 or P100 mask.

They also recommended using air conditioners, with windows and doors closed, to recirculate air and filter out particles. If you do not have an air conditioner and it gets too hot in your home, go to a library, shopping center or any other public place to stay cool and protect yourself, according to Public Health.

The air quality has become a concern for school officials, even prompting LA Unified School District to close all campuses last Thursday and Friday.

High winds may continue until Sunday afternoon.